News 100: GST has been a game-changing reform, says Piyush Goyal

Seeking consumers' participation in curbing tax evasion, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on the eve of completion of one year of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout on Sunday appealed to them to insist on bill for every purchase saying it would help the government check evasion and reduce tax rate on each item by as much as four-five percent. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
