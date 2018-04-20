हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News 100: Gujarat HC acquits Maya Kodnani in Naroda Patiya case
The Gujarat High Court's decision to uphold conviction of Babu Bajrangi was criticised by Congress.
Apr 20, 2018, 16:02 PM IST
Next
Video
CJI impeachment notice: Here is all you need to know
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Amid break-up rumours, Milind Soman posts an adorable picture with girlfriend Ankita Konwar
Relationships
Jharkhand mayoral polls live: BJP wins all 5 mayoral posts in Hazaribagh, Giridih, Aadityapu...
Jharkhand
Indian Sikh woman on pilgrimage to Pakistan converts to Islam, marries Lahore-based man
Punjab
Democracy first, all else later: Opposition parties issue notice for removal of CJI
India
Chris Gayle slams IPL season's first ton: Will teams regret snubbing a run machine?
IPL
Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar loses 'Y' category security
India
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of IAF's Gagan Shakti 2018 exercise
India
Judge Loya case: Most Indians, including those in BJP, understand truth about Amit Shah, say...
India
Arun Jaitley's blog: Judge Loya death case – The one that almost created a judicial mut...
India
Gujarat High Court acquits BJP's Maya Kodnani, upholds Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi...
Gujarat