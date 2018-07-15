हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Guwahati Lok Adalat gets Assam’s first transgender judge Swati

The court in Guwahati has got the first transgender judge of Assam. Swati Bidhan Baruah has been appointed as a judge to mediate cases in Lok Adalat, becoming the first transgender judge in Assam judiciary.

Jul 15, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
