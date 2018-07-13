हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Haldwani police in Uttarakhand nab three thieves for looting

Haldwani police in Uttarakhand have nabbed three thieves for looting households. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
