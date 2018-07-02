हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Handloom units in Gorakhpur facing crisis

Thousands of skilled workers engaged in the handloom industry of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district are facing a tough time. They believe handloom that has existed as a cottage industry here for decades, is facing a slow death. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
