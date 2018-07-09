हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Heavy rainfall expected over Mumbai

Mumbai and suburbs are grappling with waterlogging as rains continue to lash the city and adjoining regions. The Met department has warned of heavy rains in the city and across Maharashtra.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Muslims who keep beard without moustache are extremists: Wasim Rizvi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close