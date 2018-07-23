हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Heavy rains is Gwalior lead to over flow of rivers and gullies

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in most parts of North and central India for the past few days and the city of Gwalior is experiencing tremendous rain leading to overflow of rivers and gullies.

Jul 23, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
