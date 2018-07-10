हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: High tide in Mumbai as city reels under heavy rain

As Mumbai reels under heavy rains, a high tide has been witnessed in the city on Tuesday. Mumbai woke up to a maniac morning for a fourth consecutive day with reports of water-logged streets and slow traffic.

Jul 10, 2018, 16:04 PM IST
Next
Video

Watch positive news stories of the day, July 10, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close