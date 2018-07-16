हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: ''I am like Shiva who drank poison'', says HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday broke into tears while speaking about the coalition government in the state and said he is like Lord Shiva who drank poison. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 07:22 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi; questions his knowledge on farming

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close