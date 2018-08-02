हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Imran Khan to take oath as Pak PM on August 11; many Indians invited

Imran Khan will be taking oath as the the new prime minister of Pakistan on August 11 and many Indians have been invited in the oath taking ceremony. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 02, 2018, 07:14 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets key opposition leaders in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close