News 100: India closed today against SC-ST Act, tough security arrangements made

On behalf of the senior organizations, the bandh has been announced on Thursday in protest against the amendment made in the SC / ST Act by the ruling BJP government at the Center. Security arrangements have been tightened in view of this shutdown.

Sep 06, 2018, 08:00 AM IST
