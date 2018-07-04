हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: India's T20I Captain Harmanpreet Kaur accused of having a fake degree

Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur today evaded queries on allegations that her educational qualification testimonials have been found to be 'fake' by Punjab Police where she was appointed as DSP for her sporting credentials.

Jul 04, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
