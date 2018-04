News 100: Infosys Q4 results 2018: Good news! Dividend payout 30% higher this time

Infosys Q4 results 2018: The country's second largest software services firm, reported 24 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 3,690 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2018 on consolidated basis as against Rs 3708 crore crore reported in December quarter.