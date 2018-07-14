हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
News 100: Jaganaath Rath yatra begins in Puri; security beefed up

The Jaganaath Rath yatra has begun in Puri and the security of the area has been beefed up. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 14, 2018, 08:46 AM IST
