हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: 'Jaitley should step down while it is underway', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday night tweeted about Vijay Mallya's reported meeting with Arun Jaitley. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 13, 2018, 07:48 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 celebrations kicks off across the country

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close