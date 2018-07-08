हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: JKLF chairman Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on JKLF chairman Yasin Malik who was arrested in Srinagar and other important news of the day only in this segment.

Jul 08, 2018, 15:50 PM IST
