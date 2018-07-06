हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: JNU inquiry panel upholds Umar Khalid's rustication, Kanhaiya Kumar's fine

The high-level inquiry committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday upheld the rustication of its student Umar Khalid and student leader-turned-politician Kanhaiya Kumar's fine over the 2016 incident held at its campus.

Jul 06, 2018, 09:16 AM IST
