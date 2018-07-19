हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Kerala MLA creates ruckus at toll plaza, breaks barricade

An Independent MLA in Kerala PC George on Tuesday created ruckus at a toll plaza in Thrissur over the payment of toll charges. The incident was caught on camera at the toll plaza.

Jul 19, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
