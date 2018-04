News 100: Key aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar killed in Kashmir

Four terrorists and two security force men including an Army jawan and police constable were killed in a fierce encounter at Gatengo Laam forest area of Tral on Tuesday. Two of the slain ultras were locals and two others were Pakistani nationals. One of the foreign terrorist was later identified as Mufti Yasir, a key aide of Moulana Masood Azhar.