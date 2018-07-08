हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Lizard In Delhi school's mid-day meal leaves girls hospitalised

A dead lizard found in the mid-day meal of a government school in Kalyanpuri left students hospitalized. An FIR has been filed against the food contractor.

Jul 08, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
