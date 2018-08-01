हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: LPG price hiked by Rs 2.71, subsidised cylinder to cost Rs 493.55 in Delhi

ubsidised cooking gas price was hiked by Rs 2.71 per cylinder on Saturday as a result of tax impact of base price rising due to spurt in international rates and fall in rupee. Subsidised LPG with effect from midnight on Saturday will cost Rs 493.55 in Delhi, a statement issued by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

Aug 01, 2018, 08:00 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: 11 killed, 40 injured in a bus explosion by Talibans in Afghanistan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close