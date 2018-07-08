हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Major accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer; 12 killed, 21 injured as bus collides with truck

At least 12 people were killed and several were injured after a bus and a truck collided into each other in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Sunday.

Jul 08, 2018, 15:50 PM IST
