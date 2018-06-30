हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Major Nikhil Handa sent to 14 days' judicial custody

Nikhil Handa, arrested for allegedly killing another officer’s wife, was today sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
