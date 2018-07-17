हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Mamata govt runs syndicate raj, says PM Narendra Modi

What was planned as a Krishak Kalyan Samabesh to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce farmer-friendly schemes, a public rally in West Midnapore district turned out to be all about banters against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The PM, in the major part of his 40-minute speech, only targetted the TMC government.

Jul 17, 2018, 07:24 AM IST
