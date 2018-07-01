हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Mandsaur rape survivor out of danger

Days after gruesome assault and rape on an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, the hospital authorities said that the minor is out of danger and her condition is improving.

Jul 01, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
