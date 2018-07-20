हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Meerut woman alleges husband beat her up for dowry, gave triple talaq by post

Yet another woman has alleged that she was given instant triple talaq by post and also beaten up by her husband after she refused to give in to his demand for dowry.

Jul 20, 2018, 08:44 AM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi took to Twitter and urged parliamentarians to have a positive and constructive outlook

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close