News 100: Mulayam Singh says government should concentrate on businessman and youth of the country

Mulayam Singh also took a dig at the government in the Parliament and said that the government should concentrate on businessman and youth of the country. About Channel: Zee News is a Hindi news channel with 24 hour coverage. Zee News covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscribe to our other network channels: Zee Business: https://goo.gl/fulFdi Dr.

Jul 21, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
