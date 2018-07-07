हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Nagpur flooded after heavy rains; Vidhan Sabha adjourned

It rained approximately 162.7mm and Nagpur City came to a standstill. All the city's roads were flooded and the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur had to be adjourned as rain water entered the Vidhan Bhawan.

Jul 07, 2018, 08:22 AM IST
