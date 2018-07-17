हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Nitish Kumar hopes BJP will come up with seat-sharing proposal within 4-5 weeks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today declined to divulge the "many things" he discussed with BJP chief Amit Shah during the two meetings they had in Patna, but said he expected the BJP to come out with a seat-sharing formula acceptable to all NDA constituents within four-five weeks.

Jul 17, 2018, 08:02 AM IST
