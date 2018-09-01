हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: OBC count to be part of Census 2021

More than 25 years after the implementation of reservation for Other Backward Classes, based on the Mandal Commission’s recommendations, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced the first Census to count OBCs in 2021.

Sep 01, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: New turn in Bhima Koregaon case

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close