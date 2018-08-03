हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Opposition demands voting via ballot paper for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Opposition demands voting via ballot paper for 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they do not have faith in EVM machines. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 07:36 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Lok Sabha gives a nod to amendment bill; gives constitutional status to OBC panel

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close