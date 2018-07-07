हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced 10 years in jail

A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison on corruption charges related to four luxury London flats.

Jul 07, 2018, 07:58 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Kidnapped & killed police constable in Jammu and Kashmir payed last tribute

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close