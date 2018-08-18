हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Pakistan Law Minister Syed Ali Zafar meets Sushma Swaraj

Pakistan's Minister for Law and Information Syed Ali Zafar met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and extended Pakistan's condolence on the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 18, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
