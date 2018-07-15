हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PC Jeweller withdraws Rs 424 crore share buyback offer

PC Jeweller has withdrawn Rs 424 crore share buyback offer which it announced on 10th May. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
