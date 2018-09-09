हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Petrol and diesel prices rises again

Petrol and diesel prices rose by at least 10 paise in Delhi and Mumbai this morning. In the national capital, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 80 mark for the first in history on Saturday. Today, it's being sold at Rs 80.50 per litre.

Sep 09, 2018, 14:26 PM IST
News 100: BJP National Executive Meeting passed PM Modi's vision 2022

