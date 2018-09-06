हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PM Modi meets Asian Games 2018 medal winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met all the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Along with the athletes, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh was also present on the occasion.

Sep 06, 2018, 08:08 AM IST
