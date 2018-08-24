हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: PM Modi' on visit to Gujarat, inaugurates several schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Gujarat's Valsad on Thursday talking about his continuous efforts to improve the lives of poor people. The prime minister was interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Aug 24, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
Next
Video

Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, August 23, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close