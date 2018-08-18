हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: PM Modi reaches Thiruvananthapuram to take aerial survey of affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday evening. He will be taking a tour on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala.

Aug 18, 2018, 07:58 AM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Remembering one of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous poems

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close