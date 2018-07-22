हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PM Modi says Rahul Gandhi's ambition is just the chair of Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again targeted Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and said that he is just ambitious for the chair of the Prime Minister.

Jul 22, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
News 100: Rajasthan CM assures strict action will be taken against Alwar mob lynching culprits

