हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: PM Modi says this is not a floor test but forced test by Congress, allies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is not a floor test for the government but a forced test by Congress and its allies.

Jul 21, 2018, 08:00 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Rahul Gandhi speaks in Parliament; no secret pact in Raffle deal

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close