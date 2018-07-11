हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PM Modi to address farmers in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a huge congregation of farmers - Kisan Kalyan Rally - in Punjab's Muktsar district on Wednesday in the wake of Centre's recent move to raise Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops.

Jul 11, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
