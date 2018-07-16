हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PM Modi to address farmer's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore

After Varanasi, prime minister Narendra Modi shall be visiting West Bengal. PM Modi is likely to address the farmers rally in Midnapore and discuss the steps taken by the government for their benefits. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 07:10 AM IST
