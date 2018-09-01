हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PM Modi visits to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the world famous Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal’s capital on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

Sep 01, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
