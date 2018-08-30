हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: PM Modi's participation in BIMSTEC summit in Nepal signals India's highest priority

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Nepal for the fourth BIMSTEC summit; Increasing cooperation on key issues like security and terrorism on the agenda.

Aug 30, 2018, 08:00 AM IST
