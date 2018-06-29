हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: PM Narendra Modi offers chadar at Sant Kabir's Mazar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 'chadar' at the 'Mazar' of Sant Kabir Das and laid the foundation stone of a research institute name after the 15th-century mystic poet.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Kota policeman caught on camera thrashing youths

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close