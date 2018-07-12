हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Police to take action against Rabia Public School, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the school where 16 kindergarten students were allegedly confined in the basement for non-payment of fee.

Jul 12, 2018, 17:08 PM IST
