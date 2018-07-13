हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Postmortem reveals deaths in Bhatiya family were due to hanging

Postmortem has revealed that all the deaths in Bhatiya famiy were due to hanging and there has been no mention of any occult or spiritual practice in the cause of death. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 08:08 AM IST
