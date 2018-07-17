हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Muslim Party’ remark

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Congress President Rahul Gandhi's remark. Prakash Javadekar slams Congress President Rahul Gandhi over ‘Congress is a Muslim Party’ remark. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 17, 2018, 07:32 AM IST
