News 100: Preparations in full swing in Rajasthan ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jaipur

This is a segment of Zee News which brings to you latest updates. Preparations are in full swing in Rajasthan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jaipur. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
