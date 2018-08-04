हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: President Kovind meets IAS officers promoted from state civil services

President Kovind meets IAS officers promoted from state civil services. watch the video to know more.

Aug 04, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Parked car catches fire in Uttar Pradesh's Kotawali

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close